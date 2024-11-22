Ministry of Creative Industries launches National Music Awards

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries has relaunched the Antigua and Barbuda National Music Awards (ABMA), now scheduled for February 2, 2025, after an initial attempt in 2019 was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards will recognise contributions across multiple categories including instrumental, steelpan, vocal performances, and music production.

During the launch ceremony, Director of Culture Khan Cordice spoke on the awards’ significance.

“The Antigua and Barbuda National Music Awards is more than just a ceremony. It is a tribute to the heart and soul of our musical community, a recognition of hard work and unwavering commitment of the individuals who have brought our culture to life through their music.”

Minister Daryll Matthew emphasised the need for industry-specific recognition before national honours.

“I have the privilege of sitting on the Honours Committee for national awards leading up to Independence, and I’ve always maintained that the first award someone gets really ought not to be a national award.

He added that the awards could help inspire career paths in music, noting “Why don’t we give them something to aspire towards? Why don’t we set a standard?”

While there are no dedicated junior categories in this inaugural year, young artists can still be nominated to compete in the main categories.

The awards will cover categories including:

Musician of the Year: Open to Antiguan and Barbudan citizens for contributions between December 2023 and November 2024

Special Recognition Awards: For musicians, organizations, and support groups with over 10 years of contribution

Lifetime Achievement Award: Requiring minimum 20 years of service in music

Performance categories: Steel pan, vocal, best recording artist, DJ of the year, Band of the year

Technical categories: Producer of the year, songwriter of the year

The nomination period runs from 25th November, with a submission deadline of 22nd December.

Forms will be available through the Ministry and online submissions.

Matthews also made an appeal to the corporate community:

“We do need corporate support … We have sponsors for the Tourism Awards and our National Sports Awards. We are seeking partnerships for National Music Awards.”

