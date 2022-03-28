23 C
St John's
Monday, 28 March, 2022
Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation releases the official lineup for Carnival 2022

The Ministry of Creative Industry has released the official calendar of events for Carnival 2022, following a series of consultations with key players within the industry.

The festival, which is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, will be preceded by a number of events set to begin from late July.

The pre-Carnival events include a Band Meet Band showdown on Friday, July 22; T-shirt Mas on July 23; Car Show and celebration honouring Sir McLean “King Short Shirt” Emanuel, on July 24; and a Teen Rave on July 25.

Drue’s Day will be on on July 26.

Carnival, branded as the ‘Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival,’ gets underway on July 27 with the official opening and the Jaycees Caribbean Queen Show.

Other activities on the calendar include Melting Pot, Calypso Monarch Competition, Panorama Competition, Party Monarch, Watch Night Celebration, Emancipation Day, J’ouvert, Culture and Cuisine, Carnival Monday, and the Parade of the Bands and Last Lap on August 2.

The Ministry is also using the opportunity to remind revelers and the public that they should all conduct themselves responsibly during the celebrations since the battle against the spread of the virus will not abate anytime soon.

