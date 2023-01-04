Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation announces winners of the Prime Minister’s Home and Business Lighting Competition

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation (MCII) wishes to express our warmest gratitude to all who participated in the Prime Minister’s Home and Business Lighting Competition.

Our Judges were impressed with the creativity and ingenuity as scores of entrants displayed themes covering winter wonderland, merry wonderland, the festival of lights, and nativity scenes for both home and business.

The panel of judges having the arduous task of adjudging winners in the East, South, West, North zones and Business category has made their decision; the official results are as follows:

BUSINESS

1st Place – Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares

2nd Place – Shoe Palace

3rd Place – George Pigotts Mall

EAST

1st Place – Chatura Phillip

2nd Place – Marilyn Marsh

3rd Place – Kay Lewis

SOUTH

1st Place – Vernelle Weste

2nd Place – Philmore Braithwaite

3rd Place – Roland Joseph

WEST

1st Place – Rawlins Andrew

2nd Place – Dawn Peters

3rd Place – Henson James

NORTH

1st Place – Carolyn Perry

2nd Place – Saskia Stuart Young

3rd Place – Jean Pierre Shoul

Chatura Phillip – East Vernelle Weste – South Rawlins Andrew – West Carolyn Perry – North

MCII and by extension the Government of Antigua and Barbuda extend congratulations to all winners and a heartfelt thank you to all who participated.