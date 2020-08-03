Ministry of Agriculture responds to Covid-19 claims

Spread the love













The Minister of Agriculture has confirmed that a male member of staff is being tested for Covid-19 – while two close contacts who live with the individual have been placed in quarantine.

The confirmation came days after workers at the ministry’s headquarters said they were uncomfortable with the advice given to them after a number of their coworkers were apparently placed in quarantine.

The workers said they share work spaces and bathroom facilities with those affected and were confused as to why they had not been ordered to evacuate the building or why the entire building was not locked down.

The ministry did not confirm that the male in question had tested positive for the virus but said, after being made aware of the case, that other members of staff had contacted the department and had not returned to work since.