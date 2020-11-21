Ministry of Agriculture launches Agri Extension App

Agriculture officials during the launch of the new app on Thursday (photo courtesy Ministry of Agriculture)

By Theresa Goodwin

Farmers across the country will soon be able to access pertinent and updated information relevant to the agriculture sector through the use of technology.

The Ministry of Agriculture, on Thursday, launched the Information Communication Agri-Extension App that is designed to provide farmers and others within the sector with remote access to a wealth of information.

Senior Extension Officer in the ministry, Owolabi Elabanjo said that the pilot project is being held in collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

“IICA came on board to assist is in ensuring that the most updated information is distributed to all our farmers. Most of our farmers have high-tech phones and those who do not will still receive the information through the regular channels,” Elabanjo said.

He further explained that information on crop production will be posted on the app, as well as other developments within the sector.

Information about livestock and the type which is available in Antigua and Barbuda will be made available through the forum and where on island specific products could be sourced.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Samantha Marshall welcomed the initiative and noted that she was delighted to see technology taking its rightful place in the agriculture industry as the sector continues to develop.

The pilot project was also recently launched in The Bahamas and St Kitts & Nevis.