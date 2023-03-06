Ministry gears up to host this year’s Inter-School Track and Field Meet

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Final preparations are underway for this weekend’s Inter-School Track and Field Competition.

The meet will run on Friday 10th, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th March at YASCO.

Assistant Director of Sports Evans ‘Jawakie’ Jones said that almost everything is in place to ensure that this year’s edition goes off smoothly without any controversy.

Many will remember that last year, at the end of the track and field meet, there was no prize-giving or announcement of winners, but Jones, while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show on Friday, assured listeners that that will not be the case this time around.

The meet will also be sanctioned by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) which means that the athletes will have an opportunity to qualify for Carifta.

“In any given race, at the end of the race, scores will be tallied, everyone will know what the points system is, and there won’t be any controversy after. We can assure you that we will have an awards ceremony at the end of the games on Sunday, and after each round of events, that is the Under-15 to the Under-20 boys and girls, we will have medal presentations. During those presentations, we will update you with the scores,” Jones said.

Around 20 schools are expected to participate in the quest to dethrone the male and female champions, Princess Margaret School.

This line-up may not include the Sir McChesney George School in Barbuda.

Along with the regular line-up of track and field events, this year, the mixed relay race will be making its debut.

Mixed relay races have been creating a storm internationally as teams or countries strategize with two males and two females participating.

For those schools that are all boys or all girls, Jones assured that they will not be disadvantaged.

“We might just explore the possibility of twinning St Joseph’s Academy with Christ the King High School and Antigua Girls High with Antigua Grammar School, and whatever position these teams place where points are concerned, the points will be allocated accordingly. That is how we look to divide the points to the various schools once we are looking to mix it. So there will be no advantages or disadvantages for a male and a female team for the Mixed 4×4,” Jones explained.

There will also be live entertainment from LSA Band, Menace XL and Claudette ‘CP’ Peters. They will perform on the last day after the event.

A platform will be installed for fans but persons will have to bring along their own seating and umbrellas to watch the races.

Jones is encouraging the public to come out and support the athletes and partake in the fun.

Cool and Smooth is the major sponsor for this year’s event, but there are other sponsors like FLOW, Gatorade by Anjo Wholesale and Oasis Water.

The three-day event will begin at 3 pm daily with an admission of $10.00.