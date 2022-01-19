Ministry expresses condolences on the passing of musician, Eduardo Pyle

The Ministry of Creative Industries, Innovation and the Orange Economy expresses profound sadness at the passing of musician Eduardo Pyle, leader of the Soca Monarch Band and long-standing member of the All Star Calypso Band.

“Mr Pyle established special relationships with everyone with whom he came in contact,” a release from the ministry said.

“He approached his duties with professionalism of the highest standard and provided exceptional leadership to those with whom he worked and mentored. His loss will be felt by all those who knew and worked with him.”

Chairman of the Festivals Commission, Maurice Merchant said that Pyle was a calm soul who played a pivotal role in the development of soca and calypso music in Antigua and Barbuda.

“For Eduardo, what mattered most was the delivery of the most impeccable quality of music during our annual summer festival. He was the guiding wisdom to many young musicians during the over two decades of service to culture and the arts. His loss is irreplaceable,” Merchant said.

“We express our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to his wife, children and extended family and to those who knew Eduardo and loved him. It is our hope that the cherished memories will help to ease the pain of loss. May the soul of Eduardo Pyle rest well with the good ancestors.”