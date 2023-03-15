Minister’s Message: World Consumer Rights Day 2023

- Advertisement -

Theme: ‘Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions’

As we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day under the theme ‘Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions’ we are faced with the harsh reality that most economies are facing a deepening energy crisis globally which is having an especial untold impact on vulnerable consumers. According to Consumers International, global energy prices are set to rise by 50% by the end of 2022 and will stay high in 2023.

The world needs energy to support everyday life and drive human and economic development. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that in 2019, over 26,000 terawatt-hours of electricity were produced worldwide. This electricity is being produced by a range of energy sources, but mostly fossil fuels.

Energy production and use are the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions around the world. As greenhouse gases are a driving force behind climate change, countries worldwide including Antigua and Barbuda are actively working on a clean energy transition by changing how energy is produced.

The clean energy transition means shifting energy production away from sources that release a lot of greenhouse gases, such as fossil fuels, to those that release little to no greenhouse gases.

As we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day, it affords consumers, businesses and government the opportunity for us to place greater emphasis on the need for the protection of our environment from the harmful effects of greenhouse gasses. Additionally, it allows for increase awareness and promotion of various forms of renewable energy sources and the advantages to include cost-saving benefits available to consumers.

As the world over struggles to navigate the greatest cost of living crisis in a generation and as the energy world drastically responds to supply and climate issues, our Government considers it is crucial that long-term sustainability is achieved through the integration of renewable energy sources to the benefit of consumers. Consumers too must play their part by utilizing energy conservation measures and promoting energy efficiency.