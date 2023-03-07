Minister Samantha Marshall represents Antigua & Barbuda at UN Status of Women Conference in New York 

- Advertisement -

Minister of State within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, the Environment and Social Transformation, the Honorable Samantha Marshall is representing Antigua and Barbuda at the Commission on the Status of Women Conference (CSW) at the United Nations in New York.

The CSW Conference is held annually in March and brings together ministers with responsibility for gender affairs and women’s empowerment as they endeavour to facilitate advocacy around relevant themes related to gender equality and pressing matters facing women and girls globally.

This year’s gathering being held from March 6 – 17 brings into sharp focus the theme of Innovation, Technology and Digital Change for gender equality.

The CSW Conference also features a number of ministerial roundtables that allow for in-depth dialogue and lively discourse on crucial matters related to the theme.

Additionally, side events are held to expose participants to the work territories have undertaken in advancing the cause of gender equality. Minister Marshall will therefore be a full participant in bilateral meetings with several countries and agencies in a bid to explore the potential and very real possibilities for mutually beneficial partnerships and collaboration.

Minister Marshall will also be delivering general remarks on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda as well as taking part in a ministerial roundtable looking at how we can foster greater inclusion in technology and innovation and how we can make digital spaces safer for women and girls.

The Minister will also attend a World Bank Group breakfast dialogue where she will contribute to the strategic work plan of the institution’s gender equality strategic plan.

Marshall will use the opportunity to highlight the work and the achievements by Antigua and Barbuda in promoting gender equality, particularly as it relates to economic empowerment for our population of women across the state.

She is accompanied on her visit to New York by Antigua and Barbuda’s Acting Director of the Directorate of Gender Affairs Mr Jamie Saunders, and their participation in the various meetings are being coordinated by Counsellor at the Antigua and Barbuda Mission to the United Nations Mr Glentis Thomas.