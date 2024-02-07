Minister of Health vows to address Bendals quarry dust issue in Cabinet

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The issue of dust from the Bendals quarry affecting members of the local community is a concern, according to Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph.

“I am a father, and a grandfather, and I would not want my children to be in that situation. It is a matter of addressing the issue in a serious manner. This thing with Bendals has been lingering for too long,” he told a Ministry of Health press conference Tuesday morning.

His comments followed a question from Observer regarding Monday’s early closure of the Bendals Primary School due to its inundation with dust, which posed a risk to the health of students and staff.

People in Bendals, Bathlodge, and as far away as Cashew Hill have been affected by the fine particles of aggregate produced by the Bendals quarry for decades, but the amount produced is said to have doubled in recent months due to an uptick in construction, as well as large roadwork projects across the island.

Joseph expressed his intention to discuss a possible change to protocol to address the issue at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“It is my intention at Cabinet … to insist that whenever the dust suppression system is not working, the quarry should close down until it’s fixed,” he said.

Last summer, government said it had bought dust suppression systems for use at the Burma and Bendals quarries.

Long-term exposure to limestone quarry dust poses serious health and environmental risks.

Inhalation of dust particles can lead to respiratory issues like coughing, wheezing, asthma and silicosis, due to the presence of crystalline silica.

Additionally, cardiovascular issues, neurological problems, and increased cancer risks are concerns associated with prolonged exposure to quarry dust.