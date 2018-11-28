Minister Jonas in Kenya for Blue Economy conference

November 28, 2018 The Big Stories No comments

The country’s fisheries minister is among over 4,000 participants currently gathered in Nairobi Kenya discussing Blue Economy opportunities.

According to the World Bank, the Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems. 

Jonas told OBSERVER media that he will use his address on Wednesday to attract investment to Antigua and Barbuda.

“Investment relating to the blue economy and our oceans; this has to do with farming, aqua culture and using the ocean to our advantage. Most of our fishing is done through catch fishing by setting traps, but what I am trying to do is work to attract investment in farm fishing,” Jonas said.

He added that the aim is to reduce the country’s dependence on catching fish which seems to be seasonal.

“The fisheries division apply seasonality to certain types of food we can harvest at certain times and if we can attract investment to farm the red snapper, the grouper and the parrot fish way out in our ocean then it would help to transform our economy. We have to export a lot more too.”

The fisheries minister said he will also be seeking investment to police the country’s waters.

“There is a lot of illegal fishing going on in our waters by persons not in our country,” he said.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.