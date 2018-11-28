Minister Jonas in Kenya for Blue Economy conference

The country’s fisheries minister is among over 4,000 participants currently gathered in Nairobi Kenya discussing Blue Economy opportunities.

According to the World Bank, the Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.

Jonas told OBSERVER media that he will use his address on Wednesday to attract investment to Antigua and Barbuda.

“Investment relating to the blue economy and our oceans; this has to do with farming, aqua culture and using the ocean to our advantage. Most of our fishing is done through catch fishing by setting traps, but what I am trying to do is work to attract investment in farm fishing,” Jonas said.

He added that the aim is to reduce the country’s dependence on catching fish which seems to be seasonal.

“The fisheries division apply seasonality to certain types of food we can harvest at certain times and if we can attract investment to farm the red snapper, the grouper and the parrot fish way out in our ocean then it would help to transform our economy. We have to export a lot more too.”

The fisheries minister said he will also be seeking investment to police the country’s waters.

“There is a lot of illegal fishing going on in our waters by persons not in our country,” he said.