Minister Greene delivers opening remarks at meeting of Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Minister of Foreign Affairs, EP Chet Greene yesterday made opening remarks at the 26th meeting of Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) currently being held in Jamaica.

The meeting, which is being chaired by the Incoming Chairperson for the Council, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, brought together Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Caribbean Community who will be meeting to review regional foreign policy and community governance matters.

In his remarks, Greene, who is the Outgoing Chair, laid out a summary of his tenure, which was plagued by regional recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout my Chairmanship, operating in a post-Covid world certainly has presented its sheer amount of challenges.

“However, through our resilience and collective efforts we have provided opportunities to further develop and diversify the Region’s economies which the citizens of Caricom have benefitted,” he said.

The two-day meeting, which officially began yesterday, will discuss relations with India, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba, and bilateral relations engagements between Caricom and the United States, Africa, the Dominican Republic, and the Central America Integration System.

“Over the next two days, we will engage in various topics relevant to the Community while holding several bilateral [talks].

“The 11th UK-Caribbean Forum will immediately follow the conclusion of the COFCOR … this will present the ideal opportunity for Caricom to hold serious dialogue with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and UK Government on matters surrounding development.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that education, security, climate resilience and improved infrastructure should be high on the agenda.

Minister Greene also highlighted the need for greater collaboration between the region and Mexico.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs will also discuss the situation in Haiti as well as matters about the United Nations including UN Security Council Reform and Caricom’s engagement in the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent.