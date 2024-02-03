Millicent Violetta Joseph celebrates 103rd birthday

- Advertisement -

Millicent Violetta Joseph yesterday marked her incredible 103rd birthday.

Also known as Ashby, she was born on February 2 1921 to Adela Francis and James Joseph in Parham. She moved to Seaview Farm and then to Freeman’s Village, before recently relocating to Tindale Road.

Ms Joseph is the mother of 10 children: Cyril Samuel, Dornell and Gloria Ferris and one other whose name is unknown (all deceased), and Victor Gore, Cordella Ferris Parker, Gweneth Ferris Pelle, Wilda Ferris Chatman, Rhona Ferris and Sylvester Ferris.

She also has 28 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and five great-great grand-children. She was a caring grandmother to all her grandchildren and did her very best to instill values in them.

A cane cutter for many years, she was also a farmer and wood cutter, and a faithful member of the Freeman’s Village Methodist Church who ensured that all her children attended church on Sundays and participated in church activities.

Each day for Ms Joseph starts with prayers and thanking the creator for life, and her favourite song is “What a friend we have in Jesus”, and her favourite foods are fungi, fish and cassava.

Ms Joseph was a caregiver to many people in the village and was the life of the party, usually the first on the dance floor. She was also a strict disciplinarian, who gave her children a specific time to get home and they were not allowed to leave the house without Cordella, their eldest sister.