Miller, McCarthy break Jaguars winning streak

Rain, a splendid Andre McCarthy hundred, and a ruthless spell from talismanic captain Nikita Miller dealt Guyana Jaguars their first defeat of the Regional Super50, as Jamaica Scorpions clawed their way back into contention in Group B with a 46-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis method here in Antigua late Thursday night.

Two rain interruptions early in the Jaguars run chase left them with a revised target of 215 off 34 overs, but they never quite found their footing and slipped to 168 all out in the 31st over.

Jaguars had appeared set for their fourth victory on the bounce when they cruised to 65 for one but Miller’s arrival saw the innings fall apart, as the left-arm spinner scythed through the middle order to end with four for 22 from seven overs.

Medium pacers Odean Smith (2-18) and Andre Russell (2-24) both supported with two wickets apiece.

West Indies left-handed Shimron Hetmyer threatened, albeit briefly, with a top score of 40 off 43 balls but no other Jaguars batsman passed 20, as Miller put the brakes on the innings.

Earlier, McCarthy dominated the Jaguars bowling with 105 off 104 deliveries as Scorpions, opting to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, gathered 264 for nine off their 50 overs.

All-rounder Fabian Allen stroked an unbeaten 47, West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell got 34 while opener Chadwick Walton chipped in with 33.

However, it was McCarthy who made all the headlines with a third regional one-day hundred which included five fours and six sixes.