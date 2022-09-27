Miller And McKenzie Named To CWI Rising Stars Tournament Teams

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Two of Antigua and Barbuda’s national youth cricketers have been named across three “Rising Stars Teams of the Tournament” following the recent Rising Stars Under-19, Under-17 and Under-15 Championships put on by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Batting all-rounder Matthew Miller and spinner Micah McKenzie who both represented the Leeward Islands were named to Rising Stars teams. Miller was named to the Rising Stars Under-15, while McKenzie was named to the Rising Stars Under-17 team.

Miller, who as captain of the Leeward Islands Under-15s, amassed 37 runs and bagged three wickets across the three matches that were all reduced from 50 to 20 overs due to inclement weather.

McKenzie, who had best figures of five wickets for 75 runs in a heavy 115 runs loss to Barbados in the Under-17 tournament, ended the competition with 13 wickets in total.

Notably absent from the selections however, is Jewel Andrew who represented the Leeward Islands Under-19 and ended the tournament as the 10th ranked batsman with a total of 164 runs. He also held seven catches in the tournament.

The Leeward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship presented by Winlott which was played in St Vincent. The Windward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-17 Championship held in Trinidad, and Barbados captured the Rising Stars Under-15 Championship which was hosted by the Grenada Cricket Board.

Rising Stars Teams of the Tournament:

Rising Stars Under-15: Darrius Batoosingh, Navin Boodwah, Shem Sargeant, Kemar Dixon, Brendan Boodoo, Matthew Miller, Pajay Nelson, Akobi Crichlow-Byer, Arif Khan, R’Jai Gittens, Arun Gainda; 12th man: Jorden Charles.

Rising Stars Under-17: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Joshua Dorne, Orlando James, Nathan Sealy, Divonie Joseph, Micah McKenzie, Nathan Edwards, Solomon Bascombe, Jatario Prescod; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal.

Rising Stars Under-19: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edwards, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Micah McKenzie (second from right in middle row) is seen here with his Leeward Islands Under-17 teammates prior to the start of the tournament