Military funeral for policeman killed in road accident postponed due to TS Philippe

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The military funeral scheduled for Tuesday to commemorate the life of Constable Robert Dyer has been postponed.

This was due to adverse weather conditions brought about by Tropical Storm Philippe, which unfolded from Monday night into Tuesday.

Dyer was killed in a motorcycle accident on September 4, on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway near Luna Park.

Dyer’s motorcycle collided with a green Jeep Wrangler. The 39-year-old Willikies resident died at the scene.

The news of Constable Dyer’s sudden departure sent shockwaves through the police force, leaving his colleagues and comrades grappling with profound sorrow.

Remarkably, Dyer had previously suffered a broken leg in June 2020, a consequence of a collision with a container truck near the Sagicor Life building. But his love for riding had not been deterred.

A military funeral is slated to take place at the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church. The new date for this solemn event will be announced in due course, allowing friends, family and colleagues to gather and pay their respects.