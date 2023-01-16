Milano reportedly close to signing Kemba Walker

- Advertisement -

Olimpia Milano is finalising a deal with four-time NBA All-Star guard, Kemba Walker, according to European newspaper, Gazzetta dello Sport.

If the transfer is completed, the 32-year-old Walker will play in Europe for the first time in his career.

Walker, who is of Antiguan parentage, has been a free agent since the Dallas Mavericks waived him in January. He appeared in nine games with the Mavericks and had a 32-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since he began his career in 2011, Walker recorded 781 appearances in the NBA. He averaged above 20.0 points in five straight seasons, from 2015 to 2020 as a player of the Charlotte Hornets (until 2019) and the Boston Celtics.

Amid several injury issues, Milano has been struggling in the EuroLeague, having fallen to the bottom of the standings at 6 – 13. After Friday’s (13/1) home loss to Zalgiris Kaunas, Milano coach Ettore Messina revealed that star guard Kevin Pangos will be out at least until March, while former leading scorer Shavon Shields may return by the end of February. (Eurohoops)