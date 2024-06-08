Mikele Leigertwood: Suspected Food Poisoning Hampered Performance Against Bermuda

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys, Mikele Leigertwood, said a suspected bout of food poisoning negatively impacted the performance of the players during Wednesday’s Group A fixture against Bermuda, here at the football association’ Technical Centre.

Benna Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by the visitors, after having taken the lead in minute 26 via a Raheem Deterville strike.

Following the clash, several players and members of the coaching staff were taken to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre due to vomiting and complaints of feeling unwell.

“We actually started fairly well but you could see the players started to tire quite a lot, especially during the second half. Obviously, we just assumed it was down to the heat but when you look at the situation you could tell that people weren’t feeling right. We’re disappointed obviously, not to get all three points but just pleased the boys have tried to work hard and come through with no other issues really,” he said.

A 90th minute conversion from substitute, Sachiel Ming, helped Bermuda salvage a point.

Leigertwood, himself a former national player, said the bug has forced striker Jalmaro Calvin out of the squad for Saturday’s clash with the Cayman Islands at the Trueman Bodden Sports Complex in the Cayman Islands.

“Unfortunately, just because of the times and the bookings, it was difficult to make changes at the moment. Not everyone’s sick so, obviously, once we travel, we will assess the players and see what we have to do and it was only Jalmaro, he is the only one who hasn’t made it but everyone else has,” he said.

Saturday’s match is scheduled for a 4:30 pm start.