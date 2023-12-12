Michael Joseph to be made ABLP Senator next year

- Advertisement -

Chairman of National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and St John’s Rural West candidate for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) is expected to be appointed to the Senate next year.

That is according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne who said that Joseph was “a natural” in connecting with others and by placing him in the Senate, he will be able to make “an even greater contribution and I have to make sure that I put you toe to toe with your opponent there”.

Joseph will be facing the United Progressive Party Member of Parliament Richard Lewis in the Rural West constituency, having won the ABLP Primary held over the weekend with 61 percent of the primary votes.

Joseph is also an experienced pharmacist and President of the Antigua and Barbuda Pharmacy Council.

He also made history in 2015 by becoming the first individual under 30 to be elected to the post of President in the 152-year history of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Browne said that Joseph was his choice from the beginning and that he demonstrated “the best talent of all five” contenders.

The prime minister believes that Joseph has the potential to reclaim the St John’s Rural West seat for the ABLP in the next general elections.

“I am convinced that we have the right candidates in terms of his work ethic, in terms of his intellectual competence, his ability, I am convinced that we have a winner in Michael Joseph,” he said.

Joseph said that having worked as a pharmacist, “there’s always this natural gravitation towards humanitarian work” and his understanding of people will be a strength in general elections.