Michael Burton seeks legal advice after police search

Michael Burton said he has turned to his attorney following what he believes to be a case of harassment by police who swooped down on his business place, armed with search warrants Saturday night.

Burton, the operator of Burton’s Laundry complex, told OBSERVER media that over two dozen policemen showed up at his Independence Drive location over the weekend at about 11:15 p.m. and searched his premises for about two hours “They came to search for ammunition, drugs and guns, so I told them not a problem. They brought in the K-9 dogs, they searched the washing machines, they looked through clothes. He [an officer] asked me about next door and I told them the warrant is for the laundry, next door has nothing to do with them,” Burton said.

The United Progressive Party (UPP) political hopeful for the St. John’s City South said that during the search, the officers tried to gain access to his computer and rummaged through files on his desk. “I had to ask the question, ‘if you are looking for ammunition, drugs and guns then I don’t see the need for anyone to be looking at my computer or paperwork on my desk. At nights, I usually stay in my office and deal with my campaign business,’” Burton said.

“I am reaching the point where I just don’t trust what is going on especially within the police force. I believe that they are being dictated to.”

(More in today’s Daily Observer)