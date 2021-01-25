Micah’s cancer returns: a mother’s cry for help continues…

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Chares

Romancia Kitt knows all too well what it feels like to comprehend the words no parents ever wants to hear: “Your child’s cancer has returned, and it is more aggressive than before.”

Kitt heard those words.

The mother of two-year-old Micah Kitt said the news was even more devastating than it was when he was first diagnosed in March of 2019.

Baby Micah has been battling stage four neuroblastoma cancer, but had undergone successful surgery in Cuba some time in June last year.

“When we returned home after treatment, days before his first birthday, it was very exciting. The following months were very good. He was active and growing normal. He even enjoyed his second birthday,” his distraught mother recalled.

However, after a routine check-up in November, suddenly the family had to uproot life as they know it and begin the fight all over again.

“We found out that the cancer has returned, and it is very aggressive, already spreading to the liver and the lungs,” she said.

At this point, Baby Micah needs treatment that must be sourced overseas, but his mother said the Covid-19 pandemic is posing some serious challenges.

The lack of financing is also another major challenge as the air ambulance is costing a hefty US$16,000.00.

“We are hoping to start chemotherapy and we need a drug called Topotecan; it is unavailable and it could take two to four weeks to get here,” she said.

Romancia is now turning to the community for assistance and prayers. “Our family is continuing to seek your support and prayers.

She admitted that the past couple of months have been “trying,” sharing that there were times she became discouraged.

“The first time was very difficult, and now it has returned, it is even more difficult. At first, I was hurt and angry, but God’s grace has kept me because I didn’t think I would have the strength to cope with it a second time, but his mercies are beyond explaining,” she said.

Despite the devastating news and the challenges ahead, Romancia is still hopeful that the God she serves will perform a miracle in her son’s life.

“We are trusting him. He has done a miracle already in Micah’s life, and we are trusting that he can do it again. So, we are just keeping our faith anchored in him,” she said.

Meanwhile, head of the pediatric unit at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre, Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis told Observer that “Micah is a fighter, and we will continue to fight with and for him.”