Micah Kitt, 2, loses fight against cancer

Spread the love













Micah Kitt

The toddler who stole the hearts of the nation as he battled against cancer has died.

Micah Kitt passed away yesterday (TUES) at Mount St John’s Medical Centre aged just two years old.

The little boy had been suffering from neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that forms in the nerve tissue – and was flown to Cuba in June last year where he underwent successful treatment.

However, a routine check-up in November revealed that the cancer had returned, devastating his family.

His mother Romancia Kitt told Observer last month that Micah was in need of treatment overseas but the Covid pandemic was posing challenges – along with the high cost of an air ambulance.

Head of the hospital’s pediatric unit Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis previously described Micah as a fighter and pledged that medics would fight alongside him every step of the way.

The heartbreaking news of his death was announced on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page this morning, accompanied by the words – ‘may your soul rest in peace sweet one’.