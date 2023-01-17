Mental health professional expresses gratitude after home invasion attack

- Advertisement -

Mental health advocate, Monifa St John is recovering well at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

St. John, who is also an assistant to Sir Molwyn Joseph within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment was attacked last Friday and stabbed 14 times at her home in Ebenezer.

She is however out of the woods and even took the time out to post on her Facebook page, thanking everyone for their support and prayers.

She revealed that it was because of her weight “why I am alive today”.

There was a unified sigh of relief throughout the nation as news broke yesterday that Monifa St John was recovering well.

“I am doing ok, nothing physically life threatening by the grace of God…just wanted you all to know although painful, I am recovering well. Thank you again, your prayers really play a part in my continued recovery,” St John said.

The news had rocked the nation and left many people outraged as to why someone would commit such a heinous crime against the lovable, bubbly and “sweet souled” mother.

It was Sir Molwyn himself who broke the news during a recent media appearance as he could not hold back tears while sharing the details.

Her government-assigned vehicle was allegedly taken in addition to important documents during the incident.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.