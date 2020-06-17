Men’s T20 World Cup ‘unlikely’ to take place this year

West Indies are the defending men’s T20 championsEngland and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016 in Kolkata, India.

The men’s T20 World Cup in Australia is “unlikely” to take place this year because of the coronavirus, says Cricket Australia chairman, Earl Eddings.

The tournament is due to run from 18 October to 15 November at seven venues.

“Trying to get 16 countries into Australia, when most countries are still going through Covid spiking, is unrealistic, or will be very, very difficult,” said Eddings.

No international cricket has been played since 13 March.

Australia beat New Zealand in a behind-closed-doors men’s match in Sydney in the last fixture to take place, shortly after the country had hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup.

England are set to host a delayed three-Test series against West Indies starting on 8 July.

“The ICC are having meetings as we speak. It’s a bit of a moving feast at the moment,” said Eddings.

“We’ve put forward a number of different options to the ICC that we’re working through.” (BBC Sport)