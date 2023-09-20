Men implicated in 2017 shooting to finally be retried in December

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two men who have faced a murder charge for over six years are finally scheduled for retrial on December 4, almost two years after their initial trial ended inconclusively.

The charges against Jason Millette and Shalom Bailey stem from the murder of 20-year-old Xavier Thomas, who tragically lost her life on August 18 2017.

She was fatally shot when individuals in a vehicle opened fire on a restaurant in Cedar Grove, where she and others had gathered. The incident left several other people injured, including Lorne “TI” Nicholas, and Shane “Trooper” Matthew.

Millette and Bailey were jointly charged alongside Dorian Marshall.

Marshall, a Donovans resident, was found guilty of murder in November 2019 for his involvement in the crime and later sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

However, Millette and Bailey remained in legal limbo as the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict for their cases.

Consequently, they have awaited a new trial since then.

Both Millette and Bailey will be represented by attorney Andrew O’Kola in the retrial, which will be overseen by Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

In addition to the murder charge related to Xavier Thomas, Bailey and Marshall face another murder charge, this time connected to the killing of 42-year-old Charlesworth Richards Jr from Liberta.

Richards was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene in Ras Freeman, Liberta. The assailants, who allegedly entered the estate by jumping a back gate, reportedly demanded money and drugs before fleeing the scene in Richards’ SUV.

On June 21 2017, the police discovered spent shells, thousands of marijuana plants, and several pounds of cured cannabis at the location of Richards Jr’s fatal shooting.

The two defendants were informed yesterday that on October 16, the prosecution will provide information on how or whether they wish to proceed with the matter.