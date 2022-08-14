Men flock to prostate screening drive

- Advertisement -

Men turned out to take advantage of free prostate screening on Saturday at the Lion’s Den. The annual event was the 14th staged by the Lions Club of Antigua.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death among men worldwide.

In 2020 it claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people.

Older black men, along with those with a family history of the illness, are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Screening typically involves a digital rectum examination and a blood test. Men aged 40 and over are advised to get tested every one to two years.

The five-year survival rate in the United States for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer is greater than 99 percent.