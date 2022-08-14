Men flock to prostate screening drive

0
3
292a3182 copy
The annual event was the 14th staged by the Lions Club of Antigua (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)
- Advertisement -
292a3231 copy
292a3216 copy
292a3205 copy
292a3204 copy
292a3196 copy
292a3192 copy
292a3186 copy
292a3218 copy
292a3179 copy

Men turned out to take advantage of free prostate screening on Saturday at the Lion’s Den. The annual event was the 14th staged by the Lions Club of Antigua.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death among men worldwide.

In 2020 it claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people.

Older black men, along with those with a family history of the illness, are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Screening typically involves a digital rectum examination and a blood test. Men aged 40 and over are advised to get tested every one to two years.

The five-year survival rate in the United States for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer is greater than 99 percent.

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here