Members of Fishermen Cooperative Society set to challenge Board

The oversight committee of the Antigua and Barbuda Fishermen Co-operative Society has set the agenda for a special meeting permitting its general membership to hear both sides of an ongoing dispute.

Over the weekend, three members of the Supervisory and Compliance Committee issued letters and supporting documentation to the Financial Services Regulatory Commission in which they accused the Board of operating under a cloud of secrecy.

The agenda for the November 12 meeting which will challenge the leadership of the Society, lists a declaration of conflict of interest followed by a review of the report written by the committee.

The accusers claim that they have evidence, which indicate that the board members have membership in a competing entity, the Antigua Fisheries Limited. According to them, the president, treasurer and secretary are violating as many as eight statutes of the society’s bylaws.

They also intend to challenge the validity of the two of the board members’ membership because of the apparent conflict of interest, especially with both having access to the society’s financial accounts

