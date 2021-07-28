Meeting between TUC and Cabinet to begin shortly

The government has agreed to meet with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates for a meeting to discuss a policy for unvaccinated frontline public sector workers.

The government is insisting that unvaccinated public servants take covid tests twice monthly at their own expense or remain at home without pay.

Union leaders have raised several objections to the policy calling for dialogue on the matter.

The main opposition United Progressive Party and the Democratic National Alliance have also issued statements last week rebuking the move.

General Secretary of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) Hugh Joseph says one of the major concerns is the absence of consultation from the government and the insistence that workers taking the vaccine have to be tested monthly and at their cost.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2pm today.