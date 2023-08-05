Meet the Big Issues guests

- Advertisement -

David Spencer is an Antiguan and Barbudan by birth and so, by extension, a Caribbean man. He’s also a Pan-Africanist.

By Barbara Arrindell

Barbara: When you describe yourself as a Pan-Africanist, what exactly does that mean and how does it set you apart from others?

David: From as far back as l can remember, I have always been interested in Africa as the home of Black people, African literature, culture, traditional values, struggles against colonialism and Africa as the origin of humans.

Doing A-level history under the tutelage of Adlai Carrot, and interactions with Lesroy Merchant, helped develop and shape my interest in social justice issues. In the late 70s, events in South Africa and the murder of Steve Biko grabbed my attention, making me one of those in my village of Swetes who applauded Sir Viv for refusing to accept “blood money” to play cricket in South Africa.

I was the Secretary of a Youth Against Apartheid Group in the early 80s. We were into consciousness-raising and protested the English mercenary cricketers, led by Graham Gooch, who were coming to play a Test match here in 1986. Some of our members, including Philip Raynes and Roger Emmanuel, were arrested and charged for sticking up posters on lampposts and on the walls of the Recreation Ground.

We also rallied behind Tim Hector’s expose that uncovered the role of Antigua under the VC Bird government as a trans-shipment point for advanced weaponry to the racist regime in Pretoria. At the same time, we studied and deplored African dictatorial neo-colonial leaders.

Barbara: How has all of this shaped the way you live your life?

David Spencer

David: My orientation and involvement have shaped my world view and my social activism. I was teaching for just a few months when l answered the call to take industrial action with the Antigua Union of Teachers in its famous Teachers Strike in 1979.

One of the consequences of that was my personal victimisation. However, l did not let that phase me. I continued as a leading member of the Youth Study and Action Group, a grouping of youth leaders from the churches and social groups facilitated by Ingrid O’Marde and the Caribbean Conference of Churches.

Other youth leaders included persons like now Ambassador Dr Aubrey Webson, Cynthia Athill, Dr Errol Samuel, and lawyer Terrance Small. We were reading Karl Marx, CLR James, and Paulo Freire while celebrating the Grenada revolution, the Iranian revolution, and the Sandinistas overthrow of Somoza in Nicaragua.

My politics is definitely left of centre. Our view at that time was that the oppressors would not just give up power. It would take the organised effort of the oppressed to do so. Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution, their achievements and the values of communitarianism, were admired and held as the ideals to strive for.

Barbara: Tell us a bit about your life as an educator. Why have you stuck with that profession when so many others have abandoned it for perceived more lucrative jobs?

David: I have been careful to say that I have been an “educator”, not a “teacher”. I first spent approximately three years in my first outing as a school teacher, then one year much later, and now I have done another year.

I worked with the Caribbean Conference of Churches (CCC) for most of my working life as its Youth Co-ordinator and then as Senior Programme Officer. I then worked with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) as its Environmental Educator and then Programme Manager.

In the CCC’s case, the salary was higher than that of a teacher although this was not the primary motivating factor. And in the case of the NSWMA, let us say the pay scales of statutory corporations are much higher. But I do agree that a teacher’s remuneration is and has always been incongruent with what is asked of them. The pay is certainly not the drawing nor the keeping card.

Barbara: Many of our students never study history at the secondary school level. What impact does this have on their lives moving forward?

David: During our interview on the Big Issues last Sunday, Ms Black spoke of the kinds of skills that students of history tend to acquire. These include critical thinking skills, analytical skills, and writing skills. You will hear most the students who drop history as a subject later say they regret doing so.

One of the quotes from the book of wisdom is that there is nothing new under the sun and, as we say, if we do not learn from the past we are likely to repeat the same mistakes.

I feel very strongly that history should be compulsory throughout the primary and secondary sojourn of the student. Call it the study of civilisations, but by the time the student finishes secondary school, he/she should have a grounding as to the different civilisations and their achievements, as well as why and how they arose and ended. This must include Caribbean civilisation.

In closing, two thoughts come to mind: “Think globally, act locally”. And from Frantz Fanon: “Each generation must find its mission and fulfil or betray it”.

We all should see ourselves as citizens of the world. We are the inheritors of the achievements as well as the destructive tendencies of previous civilisations. With this global awareness, we then have to understand our responsibilities to humanity, to our race, region, country, and family.