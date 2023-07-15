Meet the Big Issues guests: Patricia Tully: Educator, author, advocate

- Advertisement -

By Barbara Arrindell

“I’m someone who is always grateful for life; I’m forthright, confident, loyal, and trustworthy. I live a spiritual life and remain always a dynamic patriot.” That’s how Patricia Tully sees herself.

Barbara: You describe yourself as a patriot. How important is that to you and how does it impact the decisions that you have made in recent years?

Ms Tully: It is very important to me. In 2015 I decided to try living in Canada again and after being there for almost a year, I knew I didn’t want to be there, so I returned to Antigua and set up my home here. I am again involved in training programmes and try to support others in attaining their desires and goals. I want to help to uplift our citizens and take our nation forward with the highest democratic principles, the highest and best designed policies and programmes. I have options in terms of where I can live but I’ve chosen to spend most of my time here and not overseas.

Barbara: Do you think of yourself as someone who is deeply involved in what we refer to locally as party politics? If so, how did that come about?

Patricia Tully

Ms Tully: Yes, I am involved. My first involvement was in Canada when I supported and campaigned for the first Black and West Indian Member of Parliament, Mr Alvin Curling, who was from Jamaica. At that time, I worked for a local newspaper “Contract” and they fully endorsed him. I was also doing a weekly radio programme on CHIN FM where I promoted and publicised Mr Curling.

Political involvement might be in my blood. My father Walter Leslie Tully, who eventually immigrated to Canada, was an ardent supporter of George Walter and the PLM party.

Barbara: You’ve mentioned your past involvement. What about current involvement?

Ms Tully: I love Antigua and I was happy to be living here, I’m proud that I was born here. Having said that, I also believe in democracy and justice. At one time we only had one party in this country. There was no real strong opposition. With some encouragement from my best friend and sister Valerie Harris Pole I became involved and devoted myself to earnest nation-building and serving. Once I started, I never stopped.

Barbara: Many Antiguans remember you as a person involved in drama. Tell us a bit about your participation in local theatre.

Ms Tully: I did drama and theatre back in Canada so when I came home after living most of my life overseas, I teamed up with the late great George Rick James who had recently returned to Antigua from England, and then the great home-based Edson Bunting. We did many performances.

Our first performance had the late great Tim Hector in the audience and he wrote in his Outlet newspaper of October 19 1990, “Ms Tully is undoubtedly a very fine actress and an impressive addition to the Antigua Theatre, and she has a wonderful, even captivating stage presence; she puts in an excellent performance.”

I have also done performances with the late great Earl Goodwin. I’ve co-starred with Meredith Mathurin in a few theatre productions and I have done movies, a soap opera and Public Service Announcements.

Barbara: In addition to all of that, you are now a published author. Tell us about your book. What motivated you to write it and what was the process like?

Ms Tully: I always wanted to write about my mother, Veronica Elise Adams-Tully, and my country and I did make several attempts over the years.

A few years ago, while in Canada spending time with my family and loved ones, I was visited by a very good friend, Ingrid V Lambie. While talking about our mothers she said that she too wanted to write about her mother and invited me to collaborate and produce our book.

I believe that we were the impetus for each other. I started writing immediately and completed a few chapters before she could catch up with me. At times the process was intense, as I had to remember and re-live certain experiences. The Covid-19 pandemic was upon us and the lockdown meant that we had more time to write. We rewrote and edited and then we engaged a publisher in Canada and uploaded our manuscript and pictures. That’s how we got our first book, Pioneers of the Caribbean, published.

Barbara: What are your hopes for Antigua and Barbuda and what’s your message to all Antiguans.

Ms Tully: Let’s take immediate steps to improve our society and our country in every aspect. We need to stand for something. Things like truth, love, peace, righteousness, justice, principles, integrity and decency must be seen as important if our nation is to progress as it should.