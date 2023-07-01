Meet the Big Issues guests: ‘My passion for nation building guides what I do’ – Stafford Lewis

- Advertisement -

By Barbara Arrindell

Ainsworth and Sarah Lewis’ son, Stafford Hilton David Lewis Sr, has a deep passion for education and community development. He now lives in Boston, Massachusetts, but treasures his Antiguan upbringing in Gray’s Farm.

The Wesleyan Holiness Church is where he received his spiritual nurturing while the St John’s Boys’ School and the Antigua Grammar School prepared him to successfully navigate higher education. His career path has been a convergence of civic engagement, real estate development and building construction.

Barbara: Stafford, your choice of career, what fuelled that?

Stafford Lewis: As a 1981 graduate with dual English and History majors and a Secondary Education Teaching certification, I found it difficult to gain employment, so I thought that I should pursue a Master’s degree.

I had to work to pay for my education, so I found various employment opportunities in unrelated fields. When I landed a sales and marketing position within the real estate and construction industry, I realised that I was tremendously intrigued and fascinated with that discipline.

Barbara: Let’s focus a bit on Antigua and Barbuda. What do you see as the major challenges facing the nation and what are the possible solutions?

Stafford Lewis: I find that there seems to be an influence of malaise hovering over our population. While some show great ambition and a propensity to achieve, a large number have settled for far less civic powers through an exchange for the instant gratification of a fete and or the benefit of an immediate need.

This is the phenomenon of a learned characteristic passed down from recent generations. Consequently, matters do not matter.

For example: why worry about adequate water distribution when I can get just enough to get by. Why worry about saving for a home when parents are providing housing – it seems better to get the fancy car which promotes a false image of success. Why worry about the knowledge and value of our national constitution when only little refers to and affects individuals at various stages of their lives? Why vote in elections since many believe that all politicians are the same and that there is nothing directly in it for them.

We need more young people showing interest in our institutions so that they can succeed our current leaders and effectively push our country forward.

I also find that there is a lack of communication and cooperation among our leaders. There is no sharing of ideas thus no acceptance of ideas outside of the realm of the respective political persuasion. This lack of collaboration has perpetuated division and a lack of progress. That needs to change.

When this happens, we will have better and more effective policies to improve our utility infrastructure, our roadways, our building structures, and most definitely our public safety.

This will allow for greater continued growth within our tourism and business sectors and help us on our way to reaching our full potential.

Barbara: If you could retire to Antigua and spend your time volunteering, what would be your focus?

Stafford Lewis: My passion for nation building and development would guide the work that I would choose to do.

I would first like to work as a liaison between the Rural West MP and all the various institutions within the constituency to create a comprehensive engagement and synergy to effectively change the socioeconomic dynamics that meld and inform our community.

My second piece would revolve around workforce development. I believe that there is great potential for improvement within our employment sector as long as the proper training obtains for our human resources.

This training should start within the skilled trades and then branch out into other employment sectors. Our buildings and other engineered infrastructure can only be as sound and sustainable as the skills employed during their building process.

Workers need to be fully aware of the required equipment and safety protocols to effectively and safely carry out their tasks. Moreover, with the onset of the Caricom Single Market Economy, powered by the flow of workers beyond borders, it is important for Antigua and Barbuda to produce workers with competitive skillsets.

Barbara: Do you think that nationals who live outside of Antigua and Barbuda generally give back enough to the country that nurtured them.

Stafford Lewis: Although it would be hard to measure, I think that most Antiguans and Barbudans generally consider their remittances to be their primary contribution to our country, albeit that these remittances are directly sent to friends and family.

The cumulative value of these actions does however impact the country’s economy in a very decisive way. Many people prefer that method of contribution, however, very few tend to become involved in any direct or indirect programmatic action which might impact and influence the wider community.

There are a few overseas-based civic groups which have come together to specifically serve and impact communities back at home. For example, COFA (Children of Freetown Antigua) is one such group that immediately comes to mind. Such groups can be very effective and will continue to be.

With the advent of the group known as the Diaspora Progressives, there seems to be an organised thrust to collaborate with the homeland and thereby generate a greater interest to serve and give back in a meaningful way.

The Diaspora Progressives is breaking new ground and introducing ideas and services. This groundbreaking trailblazing effort needs to become stronger if it is to effect the change that it thinks Antigua and Barbuda really needs.

Our collaborative efforts are taking root, and that bodes well for future and further development.

As each of us endeavour, our hope is that all will achieve because within the ranks of the Diaspora Progressives we fervently believe that, as in the words of the late Calypso Joe, “We have a nation to build and a country to mould”.