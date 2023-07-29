Meet the Big Issues guests: Marcia Chatham

Marcia Chatham appeared on the Big Issues two weeks ago to discuss the purpose of the grade six national assessment. Chatham describes herself as a focus-driven introvert, a dedicated mother of a teenage son, an educator, motivator and an unpaid counsellor.

Marcia Chatham

By Barbara Arrindell

Barbara: As an educator, what are your hopes for the children in your care and what are the challenges that you both face?

Marcia: As a literacy (reading) specialist teacher, I specialise in a field where I interact with struggling learners. This includes but is not limited to those who have learning disabilities such as autism and dyslexia.

Given the multiple challenges that my students may have, my simplified desire is to help prepare my students to become fully functioning members of society no matter their ability or disability.

While some of my students have learning gaps which can be adequately addressed given time, there are other students with more serious, undiagnosed learning disabilities.

The lack of a proper diagnosis can pose a challenge. Without it, it is hard to ensure that the students get the most effective classroom intervention that I can give. However, the greatest challenge is one of a psychosocial nature where both students and parents think that greatness can only be found in a student who is academically inclined as opposed to celebrating even the very small accomplishments of every learner.

The psychosocial experiences of students can negatively affect a student’s drive, their self-concept and overall feeling towards school and learning.

Barbara: Is this view of success unique to us in Antigua?

Marcia: I honestly think that the view of success is very similar across the entire Caribbean region. Too often, we think that only the academically inclined are truly successful and for years the education system also operated in a manner that perpetuated the view of: academically inclined = success. Yes, we ought to celebrate the high academic achievement of our students, but we must also celebrate the accomplishments of other learners.

I ask, how many jobs are we all able to do for ourselves? Can we repair our own cars or a boat? Can we design and sew a gown? The world as we know it requires a multiplicity of talents and abilities to operate, so all learners have a role to play. We need to begin with appreciating the fact that we may not all be academically inclined, but we still possess a special talent or ability.

The advent of Universal Secondary Education (USE) supports inclusivity and differentiation in our secondary school classrooms. This I embrace as an excellent step towards fostering a change in the mindset of the members of society and students alike.

Admittedly, USE is not perfect, and the concept is not supported by all but it has promise. When I can help Tommy to see that I believe in him and that he is talented, then mummy will believe and celebrate Tommy’s accomplishments. This will have a trickledown effect that will begin to engender a change in the view of success across our entire society.

Barbara: What motivated you to go into this field?

Marcia: I can recall sitting in my Junior Five class and wondering how it felt to be one of the students who did not know nor understand their schoolwork. I was always very competitive as a student, but also very aware that we all had different abilities.

This concern made me decide to become a teacher so that I could make a difference for the struggling students. I believed that I could make a positive impact in the lives of students in Antigua and Barbuda by creating an environment that would be both educational and convivial.

Barbara: What should a teacher in Antigua and Barbuda do if he/she suspects that a child needs specific assistance? What’s the procedure that should be followed?

Marcia: The teacher can liaise with the Special Needs Division at the Ministry of Education. There is a form that is available for the teacher to complete with questions about the child’s language, mathematics and social skills.

This information is then forwarded to the Special Needs Unit for an assessment to be completed. Added to that, a recommendation can be made for the child to be assessed at the Dyslexia Centre on Bendals Road.

Both the Special Needs Unit and the Dyslexia Centre will identify the areas in an Individual Educational Plan (IEP) where a student is struggling and would make suggestions about how the teacher can further support the student’s needs.

Barbara: But the teachers can’t do it alone so how can a parent help to develop the literacy skills of their child?

Marcia: Parents can start by making reading a regular part of their routine. Parents can read bedtime stories, read the newspaper or just read signs that they regularly drive by.

Parents can also teach their child sight words by writing out these words on little cards; words such as he, she, say, and the. Just by simply ensuring that a child has reading books readily available for them to read can help to develop a child’s vocabulary and literacy abilities.

Today’s children love using their technological devices. Pulling up a video on YouTube where a book is being read is another simple yet effective way to foster a child’s literacy development.

More than anything else though, I would like to encourage both parents and teachers to celebrate even the small accomplishments of every learner. We must accept that not all students are academically inclined but all learners are worth being celebrated. Our role is to motivate and guide children through all their endeavours.