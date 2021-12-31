Medical professional shares struggles faced in the Pediatric Department at SLBMC

As the second consecutive Covid-ravaged year comes to an end, the Pediatric Department at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) is reflecting on the past several months and the impact that the pandemic has had on its operations.

Head of the department, Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis, told Observer how the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic affected patients –preventing them, in some instances, from accessing vital services.

Dr Belle-Jarvis also spoke on one particular issue that affected many patients, reminding that certain decisions – while they might have seemed harsh at the time – had to be taken in the interest of safety.

The Pediatric Head noted too, that these sorts of disruptions negatively affected the children in many ways, including their mental health.