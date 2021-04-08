Medical professional confirms no link between childhood vaccination and autism

By Theresa Goodwin

The head of the Pediatric Unit at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has made it clear that there is no link between childhood vaccination and the development of autism.

Dr Shivon Belle Jarvis made the declaration yesterday pointing to the decades-old myth among some people that there is an association between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines and Autism Spectrum Disorder or (ASD).

“When you review the studies done at the time that showed a causation, there were flaws in the methodology. So, autism is no longer thought to be associated with vaccination,” Belle Jarvis said.

She explained that parents usually make the connection after comparing the time in which their child or children receive a vaccine to the time that they notice the changes.

According to the medical professional, it is very difficult to look at the evidence available and definitely say what causes autism.

However, there is a link between ASD and genetics, and a parent who already has a child with autism, is likely to have another with the same medical condition.

She also added that conceiving a child at an old age could also increase the risks.