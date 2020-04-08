Medical Benefits Scheme still functioning amid lockdown

Critical areas of the Medical Benefits Scheme’s (MBS) operations continue to function during the lockdown.

The Antigua Barbuda Central Medical Procurement Unit (ABCMPU) is providing pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to Mount St John’s Medical Centre, public clinics and first responders. The services of the ABCMPU can be accessed weekdays from 8am to 4pm.

MBS is offering limited pharmacy service to beneficiaries daily. Its pharmacies in Nevis Street, Clare Hall and Browne’s Avenue will operate a drop-off service only, Monday to Friday from 8am to 11am.

Beneficiaries will be able to pick-up completed prescriptions within 48 hours. They are reminded to refill prescriptions when they have at least five days, but not more than seven days, of medication left. Social distancing and hand sanitising protocols are enforced at all MBS pharmacies.

Employers can also make payments by sending remittance forms and monthly contributions electronically. All remittance forms can be sent to [email protected] and should be signed by an authorised person.

Employers can also make payments via electronic funds transfer, using the following bank details: PO Box 424 Nevis Street, St John’s, Antigua. Call 481-6200 or email [email protected]. Website: www.mbs.gov.ag MBS Bank: Antigua Commercial Bank Ltd MBS, account number: 0100004425, routing number: 01320695.

Employers without access to electronic banking can place R3As and cheque payment for monthly contributions in a drop-off facility at the main MBS pharmacy on Nevis Street between 8am and 11am.

Contributions paid into MBS support the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 response, provide critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to the hospital, and medication for thousands of beneficiaries in Antigua and Barbuda, a statement said.