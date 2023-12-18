Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Awardees

- Advertisement -

The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Inc. (MAAB) concluded its week of Activities with a Gala and Awards Ceremony. Our Gala Awards Recognized Excellence, Dedication and Resilience among Doctors during the COVID-19 Pandemic and General Practice.

The following highlights the noteworthy recipients:

(Recipients of Awards 1 to 4 were as a result of a transparent voting process among our peers.)

1. The Governor General Award for Outstanding Contribution & Service during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas

2. The Minister of Health Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Education and Awareness: Dr. Courtney Lewis

3. State Insurance Company Limited Award for Outstanding Leadership and Professionalism: Dr. Alafea Stevens

4. Total Imports Award for Outstanding Community Service: Dr. Alafea Stevens

5. Medical Executive Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Marlene Joseph

6. Total Imports Frontline Heroes Award (during the COVID-19 Pandemic): Department of the Emergency Room of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Physicians of 2020 and 2021

7. Sagicor Award of Recognition

The COVID-19 Vaccine National Technical Work Group (NTWG)

Dr. Lester Simon

Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas

Dr. Courtney Lewis

Dr. George Mansoor

Dr. Jason Belizaire

Dr. Shivon Belle-Jarvis

Dr. Alafea Stevens

8. A.S Brydens COVID-19 Vaccine Champions Award-Private Sector

Dr. Jason Belizaire

Dr. Kezia Gardner

Dr. Edda Hadeed

Dr. Joycelyn Walter-Thomas

Dr. Arlene Sorhaindo

The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Extends heartfelt congratulations to all deserving recipients.