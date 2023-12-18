Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Awardees

The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Inc. (MAAB) concluded its week of Activities with a Gala and Awards Ceremony. Our Gala Awards Recognized Excellence, Dedication and Resilience among Doctors during the COVID-19 Pandemic and General Practice.
The following highlights the noteworthy recipients:
(Recipients of Awards 1 to 4 were as a result of a transparent voting process among our peers.)
1. The Governor General Award for Outstanding Contribution & Service during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas
2. The Minister of Health Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Education and Awareness: Dr. Courtney Lewis
3. State Insurance Company Limited Award for Outstanding Leadership and Professionalism: Dr. Alafea Stevens
4. Total Imports Award for Outstanding Community Service: Dr. Alafea Stevens
5. Medical Executive Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Marlene Joseph
6. Total Imports Frontline Heroes Award (during the COVID-19 Pandemic): Department of the Emergency Room of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Physicians of 2020 and 2021
7. Sagicor Award of Recognition
The COVID-19 Vaccine National Technical Work Group (NTWG)
Dr. Lester Simon
Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas
Dr. Courtney Lewis
Dr. George Mansoor
Dr. Jason Belizaire
Dr. Shivon Belle-Jarvis
Dr. Alafea Stevens
8. A.S Brydens COVID-19 Vaccine Champions Award-Private Sector
Dr. Jason Belizaire
Dr. Kezia Gardner
Dr. Edda Hadeed
Dr. Joycelyn Walter-Thomas
Dr. Arlene Sorhaindo
The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda Extends heartfelt congratulations to all deserving recipients.