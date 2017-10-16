Media Release: Police ‘Sting Operations’ Successful

A number of people were taken into police custody as a result of several “Sting Operations” carried out by the police on the weekend. Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations and Narcotics Departments as well as the Rapid Response, Special Services, and K-9 Units executed a number of warrants on several properties throughout the island, and were successful in seizing controlled drugs, large sums of money, among other criminal properties.

On Friday, the operator of the “Straight Pub” located at Paynters, along with others, was taken into custody by police, after a quantity of Cannabis was found on his property during a search. The police also seized several pieces of electronic items, along with an undisclosed sum of $EC currency, which was taken to the police station, pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, a Cassada Gardens man is questioned by police in connection with Money Laundering offences. Police searched his apartment on Friday, and found an undisclosed sum of money along with several documents of interest. The items were seized and taken to the police station, as investigations continue into the matter. Similarly, a 36yr-old Skerritt’s Pasture woman is held in connection with Embezzlement. A mobile phone, among other documents was seized during a search of her home on Sunday.

Finally, three people, two men and a woman are questioned by the police on suspicion of robbery. The police acting on intelligence carried out a search on their Sutherlands home on Saturday and took them into custody. Two mobile phones were also seized during the search and were taken to the police station pending further investigations.