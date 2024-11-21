Media defaults to Icons following walk-off, while Nates Photography wins in Business League Volleyball

- Advertisement -

Action continued in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League on Tuesday with two exciting matches at the body’s indoor facility located at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In the night’s opening encounter, Media faced off against Icons in what was a fiercely contested battle. The first set saw Icons come out strong, dominating the court with a score of 25-14. However, Media rallied in the second set, showcasing resilience and determination to move level with their opponents, winning the set 25-17.

Nates Photography defeated Island Academy. (Photos courtesy ABAVA)

However, controversy struck in the third set. Media attempted to make a substitution that was not accepted by the controlling table due to concerns that the team had too many outside or invited players. Despite Media’s insistence that Icons was also in violation of the rules, an amicable resolution could not be reached. As a result, the game was stopped, and the match was awarded to Icons, who claimed a 2-1 victory.

In the second match of the evening, Island Academy took on Nates Photography. Nates came out firing, winning the first set decisively with a score of 25-17. The second set was a nail-biter, with both teams exchanging points fiercely. Ultimately, Nates managed to edge out Island Academy, winning the set 27-25 and securing a straight-set victory with a final score of 2-0.