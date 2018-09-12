Mattocks, Burke bury Cayman Islands

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Veteran Darren Mattocks and Cory Burke both netted braces as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz predictably made light work of minnows Cayman Islands in their opening match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League.

Both strikers found the target in each half, handing the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time which they converted into a 4-0 verdict at full-time, at the National Stadium here Sunday.

At the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Bermuda thrashed Aruba 3-1 while at the same venue, Bonaire went down 5-0 to the Dominican Republic.

At IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the US Virgin Islands slumped to a heavy 8-0 defeat while St Kitts and Nevis edged Puerto Rico 1-0 in Basseterre.

Reggae Boyz, however, the highest-ranked Caribbean side in the FIFA world rankings, took early charge of their contest against the lowly Caymanians, leaving the result in little doubt.

As early as the third minute, full back Kemar Lawrence was played through down the left side and his cross from just outside the box saw Mattocks elude his marker and beat goalkeeper Ramon Sealy with a lovely glancing head into the upper right hand corner.

Jamaica doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Owayne Gordon fought off a defender inside the penalty area and squared for Burke who tapped home from close range.

The hosts extended their dominance following the break, Mattocks adding a third goal courtesy of another close-range header following Adrian Mariappa’s right-sided cross in the 59th minute.

And eight minutes later, Burke also grabbed his second, producing a give-and-go with Javon East at the top of the box before scuffing a right-footed shot past Sealy.

Jamaica will face Bonaire next month away on Match-Day 2 of the competition.