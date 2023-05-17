Masters take Police to school while Freetown dominate Old Road in Parish League cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Police were beaten by Masters in the ACB sponsored Sir Richard Richardson limited overs Parish League on Sunday, losing their first match in the competition by 20 runs.

Batting first, Masters amassed 152 for eight in 28 overs with veteran Ian Gore hitting 61 and Dean Williams making 25. Malique Gerald was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with three wickets for 29 runs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Police were restricted to 132 all out 23.3 overs. James Cornelius hit a top score of 37, while Lynton Africa chipped in with 26. Dean Williams led the bowling for Masters, picking up three wickets for 33 runs while Franklyn Francis snatched two for 11.

Meanwhile, in a one-sided affair, Freetown beat Old Road by 117 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Freetown raised 187 for four with Keif Baltimore getting a top score of 53. Old Road were then bowled out for 70 with Vance Nathaniel doing the damage with the ball, claiming four wickets for 17 runs.

In the ACB sponsored Sir Curtly Ambrose limited overs competition held on Saturday, a knock of 75 not out from Rolston Phillip and 62 from Jelani Mussington, helped propel Sea View Farm to a four-wickets triumph over Masters.

Batting first after winning the toss, Masters reached 175 for eight with Malique Marcellin making 46. Andra Samuel contributed with 29, while Pat Spencer made 24 not out. Farm, aided by Phillip and Mussington, then reached their target at 176 for six. Kareem Phillip bagged four wickets for 14 runs bowling for Masters.

Also, Police defeated Old Road by seven wickets. Batting first, Old Road posted 47 all out with Audie Browne making 39. James Cornelius claimed six wickets for just one run to complete a second straight hattrick in as many matches. The lawmen then reached their target at 48 for three. Taj Liburd picked up all three wickets for 27 runs.

In the other match contest, Freetown defeated Mahico by 52 runs in the Sir Curtly Ambrose competition.