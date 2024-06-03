Masters and Seatons pick up comfortable wins in Parish League Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After teams boycotted the opening round of the ACB Caribbean Parish League Sir Curtly Ambrose Limited Overs last weekend, the competition got on the way on Saturday with Masters and Seatons picking up wins.

Seatons were victorious over neighbours, Freetown, winning by 26 runs as Xaiver Freeland bowled them to victory.

Batting first, they posted 160 for nine from 26 overs as Wilden Cornwall Sr smashed 46 and Xander Hobson made 22.

Freetown’s Jarel Phillip had figures of four for 42, Austin Richards Jr two for 32 and Hughan Tonge two for 19.

In reply, Freetown were restricted to 134 for nine from their allotted 26 overs as Tonge stroked 47 and Richards Jr made an unbeaten 24.

Bowling for Seatons was Freeland with six for 24 and Clarence Frederick Jr two for 24.

In the other match, Masters beat Dream 2 Reality Sea View Farm by five wickets as Kadeem Henry starred with both bat and ball.

Sea View Farm made 141 all out as Owen Graham top-scored with 32 and Martin Singh had 27.

Henry picked up four for 18, Kofi James two for nine runs, and Wilden Cornwall Jr two for 28.

In response, Masters got to the target with four overs to spare, reaching 142 for five.

Henry made 45, veteran Ian Gore 29 not-out, and Derek Mourillon 26.

Graham snatched two for 18 while Singh had two for 20.