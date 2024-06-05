Mastercard launches Biometric Checkout Program in Uruguay

- Advertisement -

Mastercard enhances checkout experience at Red Expres Store with partners Ingenico, Fujitsu Frontech and Scanntech

Mastercard today announced the expansion of its global Biometric Checkout Program in Latin America (LAC). With partners Ingenico, Fulcrum Biometrics, Fujitsu Frontech, and Scanntech, Mastercard has launched an innovative in-store biometric payment experience at Tienda Inglesa’s Red Expres in Uruguay.

This is the first Biometric Checkout Program pilot that allows shoppers to pay with their palm and the second pilot in the LAC region.

Red Expres shoppers can register their information, payment credential and biometric on-site and effortlessly pay for their goods by placing their hand over a sensor at the payment terminal.

The Biometric Checkout Program allows for faster payment and shorter lines at checkout, and integrates with loyalty programs, leading to an enhanced and personalized customer experience.

“We are excited to expand our Biometric Checkout Program further into Latin America with the launch of our pilot program at Red Expres,” said Federico Cofman, Cluster Lead for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Mastercard.

“Consumers are looking for more choice in how they pay, and thanks to our collaborative innovation, we can deliver more seamless, secure payment experiences.”

Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program represents a first-of-its-kind technology framework to establish standards for new ways to pay in-store.

A cutting-edge payment system, developed by Ingenico and Fulcrum Biometrics, a Fujitsu company, enables pilot participants to register their palm biometrics and link it to any debit, prepaid or credit card, allowing them to seamlessly pay without a wallet or device.

“Palm is one of the most secure biometrics for identifying customers and enabling a smooth and seamless payment experience. It is faster than traditional chip and pin and offers several tangible advantages, including unmatched security. We are seeing a lot of interest from merchants in the solution that we have developed with Fulcrum Biometrics. Through the Mastercard Program, these global partnerships are set to transform payment experiences for more consumers,” said Arnaud Dubreuil, Director of Innovation, Ingenico.

“We believe that biometrics will create an easier and more secure environment for everyone around the world, in our ever-expanding digital society. I’m very happy to see our PalmSecure and Fulcrum Biometrics technology shaping Ingenico’s next generation of payment solutions through the Mastercard BCO program,” stated Takahiro Matsumura, Corporate Vice President of Fujitsu Frontech Limited and Global Head of PalmSecure Business.

“We are proud to be the first in Latin America to offer palm payments within Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program using cutting-edge technology. Innovation is in our DNA, and we always seek to provide our customers with the most practical and adapted ways to make their purchases with the utmost convenience,” said Juan Manuel Parada, General Director of Tienda Inglesa Group.

Verónica Bustamante, General Manager of Scanntech, commented on the company’s commitment to technological development and process simplification with maximum security.

“Due to its high level of precision in identifying individuals, palm vein technology helps merchants reduce identity theft and payment card fraud, which cause significant losses. In this way, we continue to bring innovative solutions according to our customers’ needs, helping them grow their business,” she noted.

Launched in Spring 2022 in Brazil, Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program is set to transform in-store payments. Last year, Mastercard announced an expansion of the program to the Asia Pacific region.

To continue to advance in-store biometrics, Mastercard will launch several biometric pilots later this year in countries across the globe.