Master Blasters fall heavily to England Lions

The Antigua Master Blasters were no match for the touring England Lions on Sunday, crashing to a 246 runs defeat in a warm-up match here at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. Batting first in the day/night affair, Lions amassed a telling 328 for 9 in their 50 overs with Samuel Curran hitting a top score of 119.

He was assisted by Alex Davies who made 78. Bowling for Master Blasters, West Indies youth player, Javier Spencer picked up four wickets for 64 runs in his 10 overs, while Orlando Peters snatched three wickets for 50 runs in his 10 overs.

Shavon Moore also did well with the ball, claiming two wickets for 52 runs in 8 overs. In reply, Master Blasters did not impress with the bat, making a paltry 82 all out. Kofi James accounted for 34 of the 82 runs as he was the only batsman of note for the home team.

Curran returned with the ball for England Lions to take three wickets for 24 runs in six overs, while Richard Gleeson had three wickets for 15 runs from six overs. Curran was adjudged Man of Match for his allround performance with bat and ball.