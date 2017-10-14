Master Blasters exits Tri20 tournament

New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters were eliminated from the cricket association’s Tri20 Cricket Tournament on Thursday when they lost to Jamaica by 29 runs in a contest they needed to win if they were to play in tonight’s final against Guyana.

Sent in to bat, Jamaica amassed 170 for 6 in their 20 overs with Trevor Griffiths hitting a top score of 66. His knock included three fours and four sixes. He was assisted by Chadwick Walton who fell seven short of a half century on 43.

Bowling for the home team, Orlando “Baby” Peters claimed two wickets for 25 runs while Owen Graham bagged two for 45, both in four overs.

Antigua and Barbuda, in reply, fell short of the chase at 141, losing eight wickets in their 20 overs. Peters was best with the bat, hitting 34 runs which included three fours and two sixes. Captain Kerry Mentore added 29 to the total.

Odean Smith was the most destructive of the Jamaica bowlers, picking up three wickets for 34 runs while Oshane Walters claimed two wickets for 22 runs.

Tonight’s final is slated to bowl off at 7.00 p.m.