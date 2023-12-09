Massive wins for Belmont FC and Tamo FC in ABFA Second Division Football

By Samuel Peters

Imagine turning up for a match all excited to play and by the end of the match you regretted that the match was even played.

Well, that is possibly the feeling Young Warriors had when they encountered Belmont FC who scored an astonishing nine goals on Thursday at the ABFA Technical Centre in the ABCA Second Division. Jahvier Joseph scored a double hat-trick, running riot of a woeful Warriors side who had no answers to the onslaught carried out on them.

Joseph scored a hat trick each netting in the 13’, 16’ and 36 minutes of the first half, only to score the same number in the 60’, 79’ and 85’ minutes. Zamaal Greene, Iandre Hodge and Jamal Spencer were also on target with a goal each.

In another nine-goal encounter, Tamo FC slammed JSC Progressors FC 7-2 as Jaheim Grant recorded a haul.

Progressors were the first to score in the 30’ minute by way of Jahmaya Gilkes before Grant’s first goal in the 36’ minute drew the game level one all going into the half time. Adonijah Dyett put Tamo ahead in the 55’ but Gilkes added what would be his last goal of the match in the 64’ minute as Progressors progress was quickly snuffed out.

Jamo FC scored goals in the 70’, 71’, 78’, 87’ and 89’ minutes to turn what seemed to be a tight game into a overhaul. The other two goal scorers were Keane Lawrence and Carlus Stephens.

Kalique Kellman’s brace helped Freemans Village to a 4-nil victory over Urlings FC before bad light stopped play.

Village scored first in the 35’ minute with Kellman’s first goal, but an own goal from Jahmiah Daniel helped them towards a 2-nil margin at half time. Kellman teamed up with Darius Hector to drive the nail in the coffin with double strikes in the 50’ and 52’ minutes to help the visitors win 4-nil.

The match between Golden Grove FC and Real Blizzard FC did not play due to a clash of colours in the uniforms.