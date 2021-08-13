Massive drug haul at airport

Police and Customs seized over $1 million worth of drugs during an operation at VC Bird International Airport on Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies were conducting a routine inspection at Liat Cargo when 91 pounds of cannabis was discovered inside two containers.

The illegal substance, which carries a street value of EC$1.365 million, was taken to Police Headquarters where further investigations are ongoing.

A statement said, “This is one of several large seizures made at both main ports of entry in recent times.”