27.5 C
St John's
Friday, 13 August, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMassive drug haul at airport
The Big Stories

Massive drug haul at airport

0
1
The drugs were discovered during a routine inspection

Police and Customs seized over $1 million worth of drugs during an operation at VC Bird International Airport on Wednesday.

 The law enforcement agencies were conducting a routine inspection at Liat Cargo when 91 pounds of cannabis was discovered inside two containers.

The illegal substance, which carries a street value of EC$1.365 million, was taken to Police Headquarters where further investigations are ongoing.

A statement said, “This is one of several large seizures made at both main ports of entry in recent times.”

Previous articleMan fined $1.5K for ‘flying’ along Sir George Walter Highway
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × 2 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021