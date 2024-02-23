Massiah scores 30 as PMS beat Clare Hall in schools basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Craig Massiah top-scored with 33 points as he led Princess Margaret School (PMS) past Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 54-45 in the Junior Boys division of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Inter-schools Basketball Competition at the JSC Basketball Complex on Wednesday.

Massiah had assistance from Tyrese White who sank 12 points. Tajahron Davis top-scored for Clare Hall with a game high of 36 points.

There was victory as well for St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) as they beat Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 35-18.

Justin Carr led the scoring for St Mary’s with 10 points, while Ajani Adams was the leading scorer for Ottos also with 10 points.

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) 2 edged St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) 20-17. Jenicker Lopez top scored for AGS with seven points while Justyn Raeburn sank six points in a losing effort for SASS.

In the other game contested, St Anthony’s Secondary School beat Sir Novelle Richards Academy 25-8. Ean Southwell was the top scorer for SASS with 17 points.