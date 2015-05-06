Massiah Pulls Out

Joanne Massiah, the female contender in the race for the United Progressive Party (UPP) leadership has pulled out.

Her announcement today comes ten days before the party’s biennial convention on May 16 and 17.

Reacting to the news moments ago UPP leader Baldwin Spencer said her decision was “unfortunate.”

It’s not certain why Massiah called it quits.She is expected to address the media today.

Spencer said the delegates’ conference will go ahead with Elston Adams and Harold Lovell the other two leadership hopefuls.