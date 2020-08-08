Massiah calls for complete lockdown of country

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

Leader of the Democratic National Alliance Joanne Massiah is suggesting that Prime Minister Gaston Browne and his government take a leaf from Bahamian leader Hubert Minnis’s book and shut down the nation once again to fight the coronavirus.

A two-week lockdown of the northern Caribbean country came into effect on Tuesday, with Minnis reporting that hospital bed capacity and human resources were being “increasingly stretched” amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations.

“In the Bahamas people are recognising that they need to learn with Covid-19 but it doesn’t mean that you stubbornly keep the economy open for the almighty dollar when you are approaching a health crisis,” Massiah said.

The Antigua and Barbuda government maintains that keeping borders open to tourists is vital for the economy and to generate employment.

Cabinet reported last week that more than 1,100 hotel workers had returned to their jobs since resorts reopened and more than 8,000 international travellers have arrived in the country.

Government expects that number to rise – bringing more job opportunities – in the coming months as the winter tourism season dawns.

But Massiah maintains that the reopening of borders on June 1 was hasty and careless.

“He (Minnis) is working on the side of caution and the Bahamas economy is heavily tourism as well but he has clearly made the decision that Bahamian lives matter over any economic consideration,” Massiah said.

She is also accusing the government of concealing vital information about the pandemic from local residents.

“I want to know whether there would come a time in the country when the government would come to us and say to us that the Infection Disease Control Centre in the Holberton Hospital is now in operation and we have X number of persons warded there, so that the public can get a real update on the situation we are facing,” she said.

Holberton was recently retrofitted into a quarantine and isolation facility. A Ministry of Health press conference on Friday revealed that there is currently one person being cared for in the new facility.

Minister Molwyn Joseph also spoke to claims that government statistics were not credible, saying regional health body CARPHA would have raised concerns if that were the case.