Masked men rob unsuspecting family around midnight

Kenicia Francis

Armed masked men broke into the home of 73-year-old Gretlyn Thomas from Bolans and robbed her and her family.

She claims she was sleeping in her living room chair around 12 am yesterday, when she was awoken by a masked man, about 5 feet tall, and dressed in long black pants and a black hoodie, with red marking on the front, pointing what appeared to be a gun at her.

According to her, he said, “Shut up, don’t move!”

While he held her at gunpoint, another armed masked assailant, about 6 feet tall, and also dressed in dark clothing and a hoodie, entered the house, and went into her husband’s room.

Her husband is 63-year-old Zedekiah Thomas.

Zedekiah claims he was awakened by a loud noise coming from the living room, and when he went to inquire, he ran right into one of the robbers who pointed a gun at him, demanding money.

He told police that he reacted quickly, grabbing the assailant’s hand that held the gun, to try and disarm him.

The assailant yelled for assistance from his partner, who came in, saw the ensuing struggle, then kicked Zedekiah in the face, discharging the weapon in his direction.

Zedekiah was able to avoid being shot as both masked men continued to demand and search for money.

He told them there was no money in the house, but they still proceeded to search the dressing table drawers.

Gretlyn’s sister, 68-year-old Jesslyn James, stated that when she woke up and saw the two masked assailants wrestling with her brother-in-law, one of them became aware that she was awake and stopped and entered her bedroom.

He began asking, “A way the money, a way the money,” while she stood frozen in fear as he tore apart her room.

An 11-year-old, Julia Willock, was also present during the home invasion, and told the police that she woke up to a masked man standing over her, telling her to be quiet and not to move, while duct-taping her mouth.

Zedekiah was transported to the hospital via the Rapid Response Unit, after reportedly sustaining several non-life-threatening lacerations on his back, shoulders, left eye and legs.

A search was carried out in the district for the alleged offenders and the stolen items, without success.